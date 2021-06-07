Amen Dunes Shares Powerful sleaford mods Collab 'Feel Nothing'

Amen Dunes unites with sleaford mods on new single 'Feel Nothing'.

The American project - Damon McMahon - tends to specialise in dreamy, keening, and highly personal explorations of wistful autobiography.

Yet this new team up with UK rabble rousing polemicists sleaford mods not only works, it excels through its union of light and shade.

Damon McMahon's vocal has rarely been so dulcet and affecting, while the electronics steers his music in a different direction.

With Jason Williamson on hand to lend some grit to proceedings, 'Feel Nothings' is an unexpected but wholly welcomed collaboration.

A genuinely powerful piece of music, you can listen to 'Feel Nothing' below.

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling

