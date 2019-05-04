Amber Mark Shares New R&B Sizzler 'Mixer'

Amber Mark wants to make this year her own.

The R&B riser is plotting a slew of new releases, and has just confirmed plans for a pair of bold headline dates.

New single 'Mixer' leads the way. Ramping up the energy levels, it's a potent pop-edged return, while staying true to her soulful roots.

It was a collaboration with one of pop's top songwriters, pitting Amber against Miike Snow vocalist Andrew Wyatt.

The two causes absolute bedlam on 'Mixer', a real party starter with its funky bass line and that emphatic Amber Mark vocal.

Luke Davies steers the colourful video - perfect Friday fare, you can check it out below.

Catch Amber Mark at the following shows:

June

8 Manchester Deaf Institute

9 London Scala

