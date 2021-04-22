Amber Mark Shares Empowering New Single 'Worth It'

Amber Mark has shared her empowering new single 'Worth It'.

The New York based vocalist spent 2020 peppering socials with neat covers, re-working classic material in her own image.

New single 'Worth It' is her first original release in over 12 months, and it's about learning to give yourself a break.

Amber re-envisages happiness as beginning from within, with the lyrics discussing self-worth, and empowerment.

“We are our own worst critics, and I feel at times we are the hardest on ourselves,” she comments. “I wrote this song as a mantra to myself in order to lift my spirits in situations where I feel worthless. Whether someone has put you down or you’ve done it to yourself this song is meant to help you pick yourself up again and remind you just how worthy you are of happiness.”

Tune in now.

