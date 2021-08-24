Amber Mark Embraces The New On 'Foreign Things'

Soulful New Yorker Amber Mark returns with new single 'Foreign Things'.

After a hugely productive 2020 the songwriter took a step back, focussing on fresh ideas, and crafting new songs.

Set to play London's Lafayette tonight (August 24th), she's just shared something new, a song that launches a different chapter in her life.

Amber Mark's 'Foreign Things' feels pointed and finessed, with the lush, pop production aligned against her soulful vocals.

She comments...

"'Foreign Things' is about the excitement of new experiences. The thrill of newness. This marks the start of my journey towards self discovery and serves as a precursor to the enlightenment and self love that’s achieved in previous singles 'Worth It' and 'Competition'. So excited to continue to piece this story together!”

Tune in now.

