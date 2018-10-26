Amazonica Channels The Dark Heart Of Hallowe'en On 'Don't Fear The Reaper'

Amazonica is a force of nature, and - just occasionally - a force of the unnatural.

When October 31st comes round this DJ, producer, musician, and all round cultural force goes all out, embracing All Hallow's Eve with every fibre of her being.

This year is no exception, with Amazonica deciding to release something new, but also rooted in the past.

Unearthing Blue Oyster Cult's epic guitar (and cowbell!) jammer 'Don't Fear The Reaper' she has re-cast it in her own image, with some addictive results.

An icy, sub-zero take on the rock classic, Amazonica lends each word a fresh sense of stylish intensity.

We've grabbed the visuals, a glimpse into a dark afterhours lair in which Amazonica plays host - tune in now...

