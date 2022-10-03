Amaroun's 'Brown Skin Beauty' Is "A Battle Cry"

Amaroun has shared her powerful new single 'Brown Skin Beauty'.
A vivid songwriter whose multi-genre palette is laced with colour, Amaroun's new album 'Mars' brings together a hugely array of elements.
'Brown Skin Beauty' - the second single to emerge from the record - is an expression of empowerment, one that asserts her own worth and value.
But it doesn't stop there - a self-proclaimed "battle cry" the single encourages Black women to embrace their own power.
She comments: "This song is a battle cry and a lullaby to every brown skinned beauty out there doubting herself and is about courageously stepping into your power no matter what is holding you back..."
The video stars Sophia Brown - from Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin - and her incredible dance interpretation takes Amaroun's music into a new sphere.
Photo Credit: Anna Mitchell
