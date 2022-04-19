Amaroun Shares Tender New Song 'Orchid'

London riser Amaroun has shared her song 'Orchid'.

The track is a hushed piece of songwriting, one that blends together soulful tropes with an acoustic, almost folk-like setting.

Astonishingly sparse - it's little more than Amaroun and her guitar - the song evolves into a discussion of two people growing together.

A celebration of self-love and queerness, 'Orchid' is about slow-motion growth, the kind of that is pivotal to your own development.

Rushing ahead in plaintive waves, it's a message from Amaroun to her significant other.

She comments: “It's a pledge to my lover to bend and grow together, entwined but independent, embracing all our differences... It’s a story of taking your time and staying in the present, a reflection of a beautiful moment.”

Catch Amaroun at The George Tavern, London on June 9th.

Photo Credit: David Richardson

