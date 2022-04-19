Amaroun Shares Tender New Song 'Orchid'

London riser Amaroun has shared her song 'Orchid'.
The track is a hushed piece of songwriting, one that blends together soulful tropes with an acoustic, almost folk-like setting.
Astonishingly sparse - it's little more than Amaroun and her guitar - the song evolves into a discussion of two people growing together.
A celebration of self-love and queerness, 'Orchid' is about slow-motion growth, the kind of that is pivotal to your own development.
Rushing ahead in plaintive waves, it's a message from Amaroun to her significant other.
She comments: “It's a pledge to my lover to bend and grow together, entwined but independent, embracing all our differences... It’s a story of taking your time and staying in the present, a reflection of a beautiful moment.”
Tune in now.
Catch Amaroun at The George Tavern, London on June 9th.
Photo Credit: David Richardson
