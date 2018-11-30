Amanda Tenfjord's Stellar Ambition Drives 'Troubled Water'

Amanda Tenfjord was responsible for one of the breakout performance's at this year's Great Escape, with her potent pop confection sparking a flurry of hype at the powerhouse Brighton showcase.

A half-Greek, half-Norwegian artist based in Trondheim, she's linked with Propeller Recordings to enact her vision - and so far, it's going pretty much to plan.

Electrifying new single 'Troubled Water' is out now, a bold return that finds Amanda realising her ambitions, pursuing her aims to outermost degree.

From the instantly infectious chorus down to that finely nuanced verse, 'Troubled Water' is a mature, textured return that is also an all-out banger.

She explains: "'Troubled Water' is about being in a relationship where you realise you're the only one taking initiative… I had [the idea] written down in my notes for a while. It represents the thought that things don't really work if only one of the parts wants or feels. 'There's two of us in this game - a one way thing will never work out anyway'. I think that's true for both good friendships and relationships."

Tune in now.

