Amanda Palmer Announces New Album 'There Will Be No Transmission'

Amanda Palmer is set to release her new album 'There Will Be No Transmission' on March 8th.

The songwriter crowdfunded the record via fans, a process that has seen her travel the world.

Out next year, Amanda Palmer prefaces the album by discussing #MeToo, global fascism, and constructing "a louder megaphone for all women..."

She explains: “I’ve never been nervous about releasing a record before, but this one is different. The rise of global fascism alongside the spreading fire of #MeToo has forged a louder megaphone for all women, and we’re all seeing that radical truth is infectious. I feel more urgency than ever to share the naked truth of my experiences.”

“The kind of stories that I’m sharing on this record - abortion, miscarriage, cancer, grief, the darker sides of parenthood - have been therapeutic and frightening to write. But every time I play them for my friends and fans, the nodding heads of empathy have lit a fire under my ass to record and release them.”

Lyrically, the album dwells on quite dark subject matter - grief, loss, abortion, and making sense of it all are all covered - but this is seemingly matched to moment of beauty in the arrangement.

“Most of these songs were exercises in survival,” says Palmer. “This isn’t really the record that I was planning to make. But loss and death kept happening in real-time, and these songs became my therapeutic arsenal of tools for making sense of it all.”

New single 'Drowning In Sound' is online now, and while musically it is rooted in Palmer's piano playing, it also utilises crowd-sourced comments from Palmer’s blog.

Tune in now.

