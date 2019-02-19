Amanda Palmer Addresses Abortion On 'Voicemail For Jill'

Amanda Palmer addresses abortion on her powerful new song 'Voicemail For Jill'.

The songwriter will release new album 'There Will Be No Intermission' out March 8th, and it's set to be followed by a full UK tour.

Performing solo with piano and ukulele, the dates open in Bexhill, before hitting Cardiff, Cambridge, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.

Finishing with two London shows at the Union Chapel, tickets for the shows go on general sale next Tuesday (February 26th).

“Most of these songs were exercises in survival,” says Palmer. “This isn’t really the record that I was planning to make. But loss and death kept happening in real-time, and these songs became my therapeutic arsenal of tools for making sense of it all.”

New song 'Voicemail For Jill' was produced alongside John Congleton, a powerful return that deals with abortion.

“I wrote this song as a gift, a handbook,” Palmer says, “for any woman on her way to have an abortion, and as a reminder that this is not an experience you have to face alone.”

Tune in now.

Catch Amanda Palmer at the following shows:

October

16 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

19 Cardiff St David's Hall

20 Cambridge Corn Exchange

23 Cork Opera House

24 Dublin National Concert Hall

26 Belfast Ulster Hall

27 Limerick University Concert Hall

November

1 Dunfermline Carnegie Hall

2 Glasgow City Halls

3 Manchester Albert Hall

4 York Opera House

7 Newcastle Tyne Theatre

December

5 London Union Chapel

6 London Union Chapel

Photo Credit: Kahn & Selesnick

