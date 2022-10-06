Amalie Bryde Shares Her New 'In & Out of Love' EP

R&B force Amalie Bryde has shared her new EP 'In & Out Of Love'.

A treatise on matters of the heart, Amalie Bryde uses the EP to explore love, heartbreak, commitment, and resolution.

Out now, the EP matches all-too-relatable lyricism to a neat narrative touch, all held together by Amalie's divine voice.

Amalie explains: “As women, generationally we are taught that we need three things in life to be happy; a man, kids, and a shiny new house. Svetlana and I know that’s no longer the case for every woman, and we sing about how finding love for oneself is all we need to be truly content in life.”

Focus track 'Found Love' is a gorgeous piece of slomo neo-soul, with Amalie matching her vocals against Svetlana.

Check out the video now, before tapping into the full EP.

- - - Catch Amalie Bryde at London's Victoria on June 22nd.