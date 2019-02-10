Amahla Channels Disillusion In A Positive Way With 'Apathy'

Rising East London songwriter Amahla has shared her new single 'Apathy'.

The Hackney riser has a deeply intelligent approach to songwriting, one that merges the personal and the political.

Recently selling out a headline show St Pancras Old Church in London, she previewed a host of fresh ideas at the show.

New single 'Apathy' is a gentle, soulful teaser, with Amahla turning her own political disillusionment into something positive.

Using art as a means to reflect her own feelings, 'Apathy' finds balance and reflection amid the turmoil of her songwriting.

Speaking on the track, Amahla reveals:

“Recently I’ve begun to feel more disillusioned with the world and politics. Once I decided to just stop, turn off the TV, stop watching the news and reading the newspaper.”

“‘Apathy’ is about the feeling that sets in after, when you realise your newfound comfort is the ability to turn things off, a privilege that so many don’t have.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isha Shah

