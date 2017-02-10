Ama Lou's 'DDD' Visual Is A Lavish Creative Statement

Ama Lou walks her own path, an artist who sticks doggedly to her own beliefs and desires.

New visual 'DDD' is testament to this, with Ama Lou piecing together a triptych of videos to tell an intricate story.

Cinematic in tone, the three-part video series interlocks, with Ama Lou playing the central role of a youngster embroiled in a Los Angeles crime gang.

Constructed with help from her sister Mahalia John, it's a lucid, engrossing watch, one that underlines her stellar ambition.

With Ama Lou recently getting a co-sign from none other than Drake, this is definitely an artist to keep tabs on.

Check out 'DDD' below.

