Aluna Links With SG Lewis On Solo Single 'Warrior'

Aluna links with producer SG Lewis on new single 'Warrior'.

The songwriter - one half of AlunaGeorge - shared her debut solo single last month, the stark of a new facet in her journey.

New single 'Warrior' was delayed slightly out of respect to George Floyd's loved ones and the ongoing protests, but it has now reached streaming services.

Out now, 'Warrior' finds Aluna matched against producer SG Lewis , and the pair cause a ruckus, with his lucid electronics working alongside her potent delivery.

There's a pop edge, too, but it's one rooted in direct communication. Aluna comments:

"'Warrior' is a portrait of a woman in the shadows... She has to see herself, instead of waiting for others, by calling on that Warrior spirit, the one that makes us fearless enough to be ourselves."

Tune in now.

