Aluna Drops UK Garage Remix EP

Aluna teams up with Kiwi Rekords for a new UKG themed remix EP.

With debut album 'RENAISSANCE' out now, Aluna has paused to offer a different perspective on the songwriting.

Conducta's Kiwi Rekords gang have gotten involved, and a brand new UKG remix EP is the result.

Online now, it features the Kiwi all-stars - including Conducta himself - getting to grips with Aluna's songwriting.

Conducta comments...

“It was a great moment when Aluna and the Mad Decent team reached out to get Kiwi involved. For the label to be just over a year old and have this opportunity speaks to the new garage sound appealing worldwide. Having the Kiwi family show the breadth of our sound on this remix package was an honour and another milestone towards where the movement is heading.”

It's a lot of fun, too - Aluna's soulful vocals make her the perfect foil for those UKG beats, moving from 2-step froth through to something a little darker.

Check out the remixes below.