Alternative Hip-Hop Hero Wiki Links With Madlib

Wiki has just dropped a track with Madlib, as he gears up for a string of high-profile features as well as releasing new music on his own label.

Formerly of New York City hip-hop crew Ratking – with Hak and Sporting Life – his latest cut ‘Eggs’ comes with warm, vintage beats courtesy of Madlib.

Wiki declares himself the “young Caesar, the town leader, the crowd pleaser”, before some clever nods to historic takedowns (“Et tu, Brute?”) as well as to his Puerto Rican heritage and to hip-hop history: “I’m Tito Puente mixed with Big Daddy Kane.”

He also uses the track to announce more new music that’ll be dropping in 2019 – “Wiki’s got it coming this year” – as it’s apparently just the first taste of new material that’s due out on his own label, Wikset Enterprises.

Earlier this year, Wiki released two other singles; ‘Cheat Code’ and ‘Elixir’, featuring Jesse James Solomon and Obonjayar. He also appears on Sporting Life’s forthcoming EP and DJ Shadow’s next album, out next month.

Lay into ‘Eggs’ now…

