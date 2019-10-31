Alt-Right Are Circulating Images Of Antifa Protesters... Who Are Just The National

Alt-right groups online are circulating images of 'antifa protesters' - who are in reality just The National.

It's been a weekend of upheaval across the United States, with the country gripped by protests following the death of George Floyd during a police arrest.

Four officers have been sacked by the Minneapolis police force, with one now facing charges of third degree murder following the incident, which sparked a global outcry.

Across the weekend President Trump began blaming ANTIFA groups for the nationwide protests, and began proceedings to have ANTIFA actions labelled as terrorist activities.

Bizarrely, alt-right groups online have been sharing images of indie rock group The National, inferring that they are ANTIFA agitators.

Phoebe Bridgers picked up on it:

this is as disturbing as it is hilarious https://t.co/cqTa3PZRyl — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 1, 2020

The National have yet to comment on this, but given their outspoken support for the protests the band are probably quietly pleased.

