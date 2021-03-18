Alt-Pop Voice blush Returns With 'Reckless'

Alt-pop artist blush returns with new single 'Reckless'.

The Belgian songwriter has previously worked in group situation, a noted collaborator who thrives on being around other musicians.

Lockdown brought a change of mindset, with blush emerging as a means to channel his solo endeavours.

New single 'Reckless' thrives on spacious electronics, with tiny drops of piano tones settling on the audio landscape.

A beatific return, blush comments... "'Reckless' is about hope in times of loneliness and about the urge to break barriers. However, I love the idea of people finding their own truth in a song because in the end, that's what it's all about..."

Thor Salden directs the video, which takes you into the world of blush - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.