Alt-Pop Riser Navvy Shares 'Somebody Else' Video

New Zealand alt-pop voice Navvy has shared the video for new single 'Somebody Else'.

The songwriter's bold new EP 'The Final Pieces' is out now, a collection of hymns that come straight from the heart.

EP highlight 'Somebody Else' is a real fan favourite, and it's just received a brand new video.

Describing the clip as "an absolute joy to make", she says:

"I have been so lucky to work with so many amazing creatives in the past, and it was so cool to continue that trend. This was the first time I worked with a female director - Frances Carter - and the energy was just so fantastic. We also had amazing, smart, beautiful models in this video, and for most of them it was their music video debut. I might be biased, but I think they all were wonderful."

"I am so excited about the finished video too - it shows the inside of my brain in a way I did not know was possible! A lot of the shots were just me messing around not even knowing Frances was filming (she’s great like that), and I think the candidness really comes out when you watch it. I LOVE THIS VIDEO!!!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matt Hurley

