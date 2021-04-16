Alt-Pop Maverick Luna Morgenstern Gets Personal With 'In My Head'

Amsterdam-based alt-pop voice Luna Morgenstern has shared her new single 'In My Head'.

Born Cologne but now based in the Dutch city, Luna cut her teeth as the songwriting mastermind behind some colossal European dance tracks.

Debut artist EP 'Taking The Blow' lands on July 8th, and it finds Luna Morgenstern stepping out into the limelight.

New single 'In My Head' was triggered by the pandemic, and the feeling of loss that so many of us experienced.

Slomo electronic textures that develop into waves of melody, it represents a longing for escape. Luna comments...

“I wrote this song at the beginning of the first lockdown, I felt trapped and started to reflect on how I dealt with the loss of my mother. It’s about trying to escape yourself and your own thoughts, and at the same time coping with the inability to do so. It expresses a deep wish for a feeling of (temporary) relief.”

The full video is online now, a dramatic rendering of her feelings. She adds:

“When working on the concept for the video to ‘In My Head’, I wanted to portray the struggle of a young woman, lost and avoiding her feelings. This song addresses the denial of my own grief, escaping into nights of excess in order to numb the pain. With the video, I drew on that experience, being emotionally unstable, unintentionally irresponsible and putting myself at risk. It's a trippy night out, blurring the lines between what is real and just in my head.”

Tune in now.

