alt-J To Launch Their Own Beer

alt-J are set to launch their own beer in association with Signature Brew.

The band are currently gearing up to release a hip-hop heavy re-works album, with 'REDUXER' set to land on September 28th.

Clearly enjoying a rare moment of down time, alt-J have also paired up with Signature Brew to craft their own beer.

The snappily titled Absolutely No Worries IPA will be launched in early September it's said to be reminiscent of a gin and tonic.

“Something has been bubbling away between us and Signature Brew for the last few months,” explains alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton. “And today we are excited to announce our (very) drinkable collaboration: Absolutely No Worries, a brut IPA inspired both by our cocktail of choice and our very choice sound engineer.”

“Brewed with citra hops, coriander seeds and juniper berries, this refreshing ale is reminiscent of that very alt-J drink, the gin and tonic. And adorning the can is Lance, our front of house engineer and friend since 2012, a man who has been with us through thick and thin and who isn't afraid of the occasional IPA. We love him, we love this beer and we can't wait for our grown-up fans to try it.”

alt-J will release new album 'REDUXER' on September 28th.

For tickets to the latest alt-J shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.