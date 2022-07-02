alt-J Share New Single 'The Actor'

alt-J have shared their new single 'The Actor'.

The band's new album 'The Dream' is incoming, a song cycle that finds the English group absorbing fresh ideas into their wonky pop tapestry.

Out on February 11th, new single 'The Actor' will be the final preview fans get ahead of the album's release.

Part of the LP's over-arching narrative arc, 'The Actor' is about innocence lost, and bruising encounters with fame amid the whirlwind of LA.

alt-J comments: “Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA’s most famous hotel. It’s ‘The Actor’.”

Tune in now.

'The Dream' will be released on February 11th. The album will be available digitally, and on CD and vinyl; there will also be a hardback book CD reproducing the notebook Joe Newman used for his lyrics.

Photo Credit: George Muncey

- - -