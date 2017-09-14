alt-J Announce New 'Reduxer' Project

alt-J will release new 'Reduxer' project later in the year.

The band have returned to their 'Relaxer' album, inviting a host of artists to re-work the material.

The tracklisting is mighty intriguing, too - the likes of (deep breath) Danny Brown, GoldLink, Little Simz, Pusha T, Twin Shadow, and Rejjie Snow all feature.

“It's no secret that we love and are influenced by hip-hop, and it's always been a dream of ours to work with hip-hop artists in reimagining our music,” the band explained. “With REDUXER that dream has come true. We couldn't be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world. After a very long time in the making, we are stoked to share it with you all.”

'Reduxer' will be released on September 28th - check out the first track from the album below.

Tracklisting:

1. 3WW (feat. Little Simz) (OTG Version)

2. In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)

3. House Of The Rising Sun (feat. Tuka) (Tuka Version)

4. Hit Me Like That Snare (Jimi Charles Moody Version)

5. Deadcrush (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version)

6. Adeline (feat. Paigey Cakey and Hex) (ADP Version)

7. Last Year (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version)

8. Pleader (feat. PJ Sin Suela) (Trooko Version)

9. 3WW (feat. Lomepal) (Lomepal Version)

10. In Cold Blood (feat. Kontra K) (Kontra K Version)

11. Hit Me Like That Snare (feat. Rejjie Snow) (Rejjie Snow Version)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.