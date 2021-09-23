alt-J Announce Fourth Album 'The Dream'

alt-J will release their fourth album 'The Dream' on February 11th.

The band completed the record alongside regular collaborator Charlie Andrew, and it follows their acclaimed third album 'RELAXER', which landed in 2017.

A record informed by personal shifts and their experiences in Los Angeles, 'The Dream' will be released early next year.

Available on CD and vinyl - including various limited vinyl formats - there will also be a limited edition hardback book CD that reproduces the notebook Joe Newman used to write the album, featuring his original handwritten lyrics and drawings.

Dreamy, angelic new song 'U&ME' is online now, a subtle introduction to the realm alt-J now inhabit.

Building to that emphatic finale, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Rosie Matheson

