Alpines Lay Their Heart Out On 'Be Yours'

It's been a long journey for Alpines.

The duo - Bob Matthews and Catherine Pockson - have always had faith in themselves, but not always in the industry, choosing to retain their independence at every turn.

New album 'Full Bloom' arrives next month, accompanied by lives shows and even a full exhibition, opening at East London's Rich Mix from November 15th.

New song 'Be Yours' is an impassioned, lovelorn plea, rooted in that soulful vocal but carried along by the digital production.

Catherine explains that the song 'Be Yours' is about love "in all its forms and the many ways it can be complicated and uncertain, but also how love is everything. It isn't always easy and you cannot control how it is going to affect you, it has its own power."

The video is highly intriguing, self-directed and filmed on an iPhone over three days in a place which cannot be accessed by car.

She continues: "On the surface this video is in an idyllic setting with the beauty of nature everywhere, but we wanted the flowers contained in the plastic bag to represent how plastic is destroying this planet. It is everywhere and it is destructive and we have to stop, address and completely change the way we are living otherwise it will be too late."

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.