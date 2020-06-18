Alpha P's 'Quarantine' Is About Breaking Down Barriers

Benin City's own Alpha P returns with new single 'Quarantine'.

The single began life as an Instagram cypher, a verse used to keep fans entertained during lockdown.

Developing a life of its own, it's become Alpha P's follow up release since debut EP 'King Of The Wolves' impacted earlier this year.

Production is steered by BlaiseBeatz (Tekno, Wizkid), while the rapper injects the well-worn theme with some refreshing emotional honesty.

A song about being parted from a loved one, 'Quarantine' seeks a way past this, eliminating barriers in the process.

He comments...

“It’s a very special song to me and I hope it connects with everyone who has experienced this kind of love, a love where you can’t be with your partner because of the lockdown, or the coronavirus. This is a song you can send to them to let them know how you feel about them and despite the restrictions, you still wanna see them, and you still love them.”

Tune in now.

