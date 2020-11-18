Allysha Joy's 'Light It Again' Is An Exploration Of Creativity

Allysha Joy is a key component in Melbourne's music underground, a network of communities fusing together deconstructed club tropes, vintage soul, and the openness of jazz.

Part of the 30/70 Collective, her 2018 studio album found Allysha stepping out on her own.

Now working with revered independent label First Word Records, her new EP 'Light It Again' is incoming.

A four part exploration that revels in intimacy, it was produced by Hiatus Kaiyote cohort and studio voyager Clever Austin.

The EP itself is very much a Melbourne cross-section, while also representing a highly personal statement from Allysha.

We're able to share the title track, and 'Light It Again' is accompanied by a beautifully shot short film.

An exploration of her creativity, Allysha comments...

"This film clip is an exploration into how society continues to place more value on womxn's bodies than on their minds."

"This fetishisation of our bodies simultaneously distorts and subdues our power, often othering us from experiencing an embodied relationship to our unique wholeness. In the most healing and intentional way I wanted to provide a window of insight into the impact that the objectification of womxn and the perpetuation of beauty standards has had on my life, while I continue to choose to nurture my intellect and power.

"There is no make-up, there is no branding, there is no intention to objectify or sexualise or monetise, as I wanted to capture an element of our collective and individual experiences on the journey of stripping back and unravelling the years of conditioning. I want to celebrate womxn for their intellect, their skills, their unique nature and their own authentic bodily expression."

