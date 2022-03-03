Allysha Joy's 'Let It' Is A Glimpse Into Her Creativity

Allysha Joy is a key component of Melbourne's underground community, someone whose talents veer between jazz improvisation and soul communication.

A member - arguably the lynchpin - of acclaimed collective 30/70, her vocals act as a lens to bring together the group's multi-faceted ideas.

Her own solo output, though, occupies a singular realm, one marked by personal progression and quiet sense of the poetic.

Linking with First Word Records, her forthcoming album 'Torn : Tonic' epitomises Allysha Joy's single-minded paths.

We're able to share 'Let It' and it's a graceful mover, opening with trickling Fender Rhodes notes and breathy saxophone before giving way to Allysha's assertive vocal.

Seeming to probe each note, her gifts as an instrumentalist are entwined with her ability to conjure phrases that cut straight to the soul.

An emphatic performance, 'Let It' seems to encapsulate everything that is special about Allysha Joy - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jess Brohier

- - -