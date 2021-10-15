Allison Ponthier's 'Late Bloomer' Is An Ode To Coming Out

Allison Ponthier returns with new single 'Late Bloomer'.

The Texan songwriter's debut EP 'Faking My Own Death' marked the arrival a bold voice, one that sung with ferocity on recent shows supporting Lord Huron.

New single 'Late Bloomer' steers her course in a distinctly different direction, returning to themes of coming out and self-discovery.

A queer voice who rejoices in her identity, 'Late Bloomer' is about unveiling your sexuality, and in the process finding happiness.

She comments: “‘Late Bloomer’ is about how much fun coming out is. A lot of people describe it as going through a second puberty. You learn a lot about yourself...”

“That’s why when people come out, they often change how they look aesthetically. They try new things and make new friends. ‘Late Bloomer’ is really about celebrating that. It’s about the reward you get for finally being brave enough to be yourself. There’s no rush. There will always be people there who are ready for you whenever you’re ready.”

A rugged, swampy rhythm underpins Allison's vocal, managing to be both revealing and joyous in equal measures.

