Allegra Jordyn's 'Ruin My Life' Is A Glistening Synth Pop Jewel

Toronto alt-pop voice Allegra Jordyn has shared her new single 'Ruin My Life'.
An artist making their introduction, this new release is planned as a two-part, A/B Side project.
More is to come shortly, but 'Ruin My Life' is a reflection of her potency, and where she might go next.
80s leaning synth pop with crisp, icy production, 'Ruin My Life' boasts a slick, affecting chorus.
The dark-edged electronics come from producer Chris Grey, while the sighing vocal recalls Scandi-pop pioneers such as Robyn.
Tune in now.
