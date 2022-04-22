Allegra Jordyn's 'Ruin My Life' Is A Glistening Synth Pop Jewel

Toronto alt-pop voice Allegra Jordyn has shared her new single 'Ruin My Life'.

An artist making their introduction, this new release is planned as a two-part, A/B Side project.

More is to come shortly, but 'Ruin My Life' is a reflection of her potency, and where she might go next.

80s leaning synth pop with crisp, icy production, 'Ruin My Life' boasts a slick, affecting chorus.

The dark-edged electronics come from producer Chris Grey, while the sighing vocal recalls Scandi-pop pioneers such as Robyn.

