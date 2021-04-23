Allday's 'Stolen Cars' Channels A "Universal Feeling"

Melbourne riser Allday wants to encapsulate a moment.

Soaring, surging pop music with an alternative take on the world, his unique vision is completely enchanting.

New album 'Drinking With My Smoking Friends' is out on May 28th, a potent cross-section of his passions and desires.

Taken from the LP, new single 'Stolen Cars' is a bubbling, summer-fuelled offering, draped in sunshine.

Lyrically dynamic, Alldays says the song "is about two people who think they can get away from everything and start over. I think it's sort of a universal feeling, most people have been inside the weird dream of young love before. It doesn't always last, but the optimism of that moment is something to hold onto. Most importantly, I think the song is great to dance to in the living room."

Hiball directs the video, which we're delighted to share before anyone else - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Sam Wong

