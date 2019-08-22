All We Are Outline New Album 'Providence'

All We Are will release new album 'Providence' on August 14th.

The Liverpool rooted trio are back, completing work on their next studio statement.

Out on August 14th via Double Six, it's a new chapter for the three-piece, whose left field pop unites underground ideas with potent melody.

“The celebration of the positive things was our focal point with this record”, say the band. “We could never have known what sort of world we’d be releasing this record into but our goal was always to try to bring people joy amongst the sorrow”.

New song 'Not Your Man' epitomises this approach, its bubbling energy pushing you gently towards a more optimistic realm.

All We Are comment: “‘If ‘Not Your Man’ wasn’t a song, it’d be your holiday romance: sticky, sexy, hot and you’re not going to waste it”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Hawley

