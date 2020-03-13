All Things Blue Take Down Gentrification With New Song 'White Lady Dogs'

LA project All Things Blue are informed by their surroundings.

Led by India Coombs - or, more simply, Blue - they seem to tap into the dichotomy of the West Coast, moving from feral punk to more blissed out climes.

Capable of nailing the fury of Black Flag and the beauty of Mazzy Star, the group's sheer dexterity has also been compared to St. Vincent.

Debut album 'Get Bit' lands on October 30th, and it's trailed by new song 'White Lady Dogs', which taps into their Los Angeles home.

India Coombs is based in South Los Angeles, and she's watched a traditional working class enclave gradually evolve into something different - and not necessarily better.

It's this backdrop that fuels the lyrics on 'White Lady Dogs', a kind of dream-punk outburst that aims to capture a dissolving community.

Says India: "My first and current home since moving from Pennsylvania is an area sometimes referred to as The Jungles in South LA. I moved here when I was 18 so there was very little research on the neighbourhoods of available apartments and more on the price of the rent."

"I signed my lease and got some 'be carefuls' from people offering unsolicited advice but, the sense of community was so strong. Our neighbourhood was and is a family, with all the complexities and characters included. I feel lucky to be a part of it. While the sense of community still remains, things look very different now."

She continues: "It’s the classic gentrification happening. A hipster coffee shop, the original mom and pop shops slowly closing, fancy houses being built. Families and businesses and money start coming in from areas that house people who were previously 'warning' me of where I lived. I’m holding out hope for my neighbourhood family but typically this ends with us all being unable to afford where we live. So yeah, get OUTTA here ya rich fuckin' opportunists."

Tune in now.