Alix Page Breaks A Few Hearts With 'Radiohead'

Rising songwriter Alix Page returns with new single 'Radiohead'.

With her new EP incoming, the youthful artist is using songwriting as a form of therapy, working out her feelings and emotions.

New single 'Radiohead' is a tale of a relationship gone wrong, a song littered with broken hearts, regrets, and sad memories.

Plaintive acoustic work, 'Radiohead' echoes Phoebe Bridgers or even Clairo, while her lyrical directness is completely her own.

She sings: “I hate to bring it all back up again / I don’t believe you meant a word you said / I think that she was on your mind while you were on my neck / and I think you might have ruined Radiohead”.

Alix explains... "[Radiohead] is proof that you can be completely over someone and then have a dream about them and fall right back into feelings you didn’t know you still had.”

“Around this time last year I had a dream about me and an ex moving into an apartment and painting it together. We hadn’t spoken in months and I genuinely hadn’t thought about it in a while but it felt SO scarily real. I woke up flustered and heard the whole thing in my head before I even got out of bed; I wrote the first verse and chorus right away."

"It wasn’t difficult to write technically but it made me face some hard truths during the process. I didn’t realize I still had some unresolved feelings about it until I was writing the chorus and saying those words out loud. That was kind of my way of coming to terms with the reality of that breakup and accepting the way things went. It’s really just a list of things I wish I could’ve said to that person at that moment."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dillon Matthew

- - -