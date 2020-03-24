Alison Mosshart Shares Solo Single 'Rise'

The Kills singer Alison Mosshart has shared new solo single 'Rise'.

Rightly lauded for her menacing, ice cold role fronting The Kills, the singer also played a key role in The Dead Weather.

Working extensively in the fashion arena, Alison Mosshart took time out in 2019 to focus on new solo material.

New single 'Rise' is the result. Out now, the track has its roots in a case of long distance longing, and features some of her most affecting vocals to date.

She sings: “When the sky is falling/ and the sun is black / when the sky is coming down on ya / baby don’t look back/we will rise...”

Alison explains: “I didn’t ever forget it. I remember right where I was when I wrote it, sitting at my desk in London, missing someone badly.”

Recorded in LA alongside producer Lawrence Rothman, you can check out 'Rise' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.