Alison Mosshart Confirms Spoken Word Album 'Sound Wheel'

Alison Mosshart will release a spoken word album titled 'Sound Wheel' later this year.

The Kills singer shared solo single 'Rise' earlier this year, a song she had kept from view for some time.

This backlog of creativity seems to be reaching public gaze this summer, with Alison Mosshart confirming plans for an album project.

'Sound Wheel' is a solo spoken word record, and will be accompanied by a printed collection of poems, short stories, and painting titles CAR MA.

The album falls on August 7th, with new song 'Returning The Screw' online now.

Tune in below.

