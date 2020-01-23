Alina Baraz Spars With 6LACK On New Sizzler 'Morocco'

Alina Baraz has shared her new single 'Morocco' - tune in now.

The Cleveland icon-in-waiting stormed to wider attention with her 'Urban Flora' EP, scoring an unexpected hit.

Ruthlessly independent, she then scored a Khalid collaboration before bunkering down in the studio.

New album 'It Was Divine' - her first to date - lands on May 5th, following a deal with the Mom + Pop! label.

Baraz states: "This album gravitates around love and self. Losing it then finding it. A stream of thought, a shift in my perspective. It's learning how to take care of myself. Nourishing what's real. Learning how to let go. Learning how to let love in."

New single 'Morocco' finds Alina Baraz linking with 6LACK, and it's a potent club burner with a killer vocal.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.