Alicia Keys Shares New Single 'Perfect Way To Die'

Alicia Keys has shared her heart-wrenching new single 'Perfect Way To Die'.

The current Clash cover star appeared on The Trevor Noah Show earlier this week, discussing the gestation of the track.

Written from the perspective of a mother, the single is a powerful meditation on the realities of Black life being cut down in its prime.

Tender, empathetic, and poignant, 'Perfect Way To Die' was penned alongside Sebastian Kole and finds Alicia singing:

Simple walk to the corner store

Mama never thought she would be getting a call from the coroner

Said her son’s been gunned down, been gunned down

Can you come now

Tears in her eyes

Can you calm down

Please ma’am can you calm down?

She comments:

“Of course there is no perfect way to die. This phrase doesn’t even make sense but that’s what makes the title so powerful and heartbreaking because so many have died unjustly. It’s written from the point of view of the mother whose child has been murdered because of the system of racism that looks at Black life as unworthy. We all know none of these innocent lives should have been taken due to the culture of police violence.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.