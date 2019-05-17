Alicia Keys Rises To The Challenge On 'Underdog'

Alicia Keys has shared her striking new single 'Underdog'.

The American songwriter returns to host the Grammy Awards on January 26th, with her seventh studio album set to land this year.

New single 'Underdog' leads the way, a surging, be-jewelled slice of pop-soul with a gently euphoric feel.

It's an attempt to reclaim the word 'underdog', with Alicia Keys revelling in its power.

She explains...

“Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations...”

“I love this song so much because it’s about real life and real people and our experiences. We’ve all been in a place in our lives where we’ve had to defy the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favourite lyrics in the song is, ‘They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mould.’ I don’t think there’s a person on the planet that hasn’t felt that way.”

The full video is online now - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.