Alicia Keys Announce New Album, World Tour

Alicia Keys will release her new album 'Alicia' on March 20th.

The songwriter recently returned with a brand new single, and will host the Grammy Awards this Sunday (January 26th).

A new book - More Myself - follows on March 31st... oh, and it's also her birthday on January 25th.

New album 'Alicia' hits home on March 20th, and it will be followed by a full international tour.

Alicia Keys will play Europe, arranging shows in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

Tickets go on sale from January 27th.

Catch Alicia Keys at the following shows:

June

5 Dublin 3Arena

7 Manchester Arena

8 Birmingham Arena

10 London The O2

