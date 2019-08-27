Alice Zawadzki Shares Striking Composition 'Within You Is A World Of Spring'

Alice Zawadzki is a force to be reckoned with.

Loosely connected to the jazz world but realistically inhabiting her own realm, her previous album ‘China Lane’ was a breathlessly creative work.

New album 'Within You Is A World Of Spring' is incoming, and the lead track - the title piece, no less - is a genuinely unclassifiable yet entirely thrilling piece of music.

Opening with bubbling vocals, Alice Zawadzki lets each take overlap, creating this symphonic choir of sound that pivots on her own delivery.

Eventually collapsing into a heap of post-rock rubble, it's kind of pitched somewhere between SEED Ensemble and Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

Far from brooding on its musicality, however, there's an openness to the piece that is extraordinarily inviting, this continually shape-shifting pattern that is fascinating to follow.

Tune in now.

'Within You Is A World Of Spring' will be released on October 11th.

