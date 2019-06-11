Alice Ivy Collides With Cadence Weapon On 'Sunrise'

Winter is fast drawing in, with temperatures falling faster than leaves on the trees.

At least, that's the Northern hemisphere. In Australia, summer is coming into focus, and Alice Ivy is ready to make her next step.

The Melbourne artist delivers funky thrills on new single 'Sunrise', this blast of hot energy amid our cooling climate.

There are shades of 70s radio, even a bit of early hip-hop, all blended into this furiously original package.

Refusing to be pinned down, Alice Ivy has linked with Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon, whose voice takes the single to a fresh place.

It's a biting return, one soaked in colour and rampant energy, blessed with that emphatically engaging chorus.

Out now on Last Gang Records, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Harry Deadman

