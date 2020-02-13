Alice Glass Shares Barbed New Cut 'Suffer And Swallow'

Alice Glass has shared her barbed new single 'Suffer And Swallow'.

The vocalist and producer is gearing up to release her debut solo album, slated for release later in the year.

Her song 'Nightmares' appears on a compilation last year, and this new single finds Alice Glass working with real intensity.

'Suffer And Swallow' is out now, with its bruised digitalism adding a lo-fi rawness to her electronic testimonies.

It's accompanied by a stop-motion video, directed by Lucas David.

Tune in now.

