Alice Glass Being "Gutted" Over Crystal Castles Royalties

Alice Glass says she is being "gutted" over Crystal Castles royalties.

The singer went public last year, accusing band mate Ethan Kath of inflicting years of emotional and physical abuse.

Kath denies the claims, but last night (October 13th) Alice Glass went further, saying she is being "gutted" over their royalties.

Addressing an online rumour, she added: "Even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you."

A full Alice Glass album is incoming, with the songwriter stating: "It is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times..."

The statement is as follows:

apparently there’s some rumor being spread that I receive all the royalties from Crystal Castles music. I DONT. in fact, I’m being gutted. STREAM ALICE GLASS — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

please spread the word about my music. why I had to leave Crystal Castles for my own safety. and why it is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you. STREAM ALICE GLASS — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

and YES I have a record coming soon. She is the culmination of years of literal blood sweat sobs screams and tears. She is amazing and She cant wait to meet you — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

