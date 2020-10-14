Alice Glass Being "Gutted" Over Crystal Castles Royalties

Alice Glass says she is being "gutted" over Crystal Castles royalties.

The singer went public last year, accusing band mate Ethan Kath of inflicting years of emotional and physical abuse.

Kath denies the claims, but last night (October 13th) Alice Glass went further, saying she is being "gutted" over their royalties.

Addressing an online rumour, she added: "Even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you."

A full Alice Glass album is incoming, with the songwriter stating: "It is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times..."

The statement is as follows:

