Alice Boman Returns With Urgent New Single 'This Is Where It Ends'

Swedish songwriter Alice Boman has shared her imposing new single 'This Is Where It Ends' - tune in now.

The Nordic artist recently entered the studio with Patrik Berger, lauded for his recent work with Robyn.

This new single exists entirely on its own terms, however, a plaintive yet urgent request from a potent artist.

Out now, it builds and builds, with 'This Is Where It Ends' pouring itself up impossible climbs, surging to undreamed of heights.

The evocative lyric video is online now, shot on Super 8 and pieced together by Alice Boman herself.

She explains...

"I wrote 'This Is Where It Ends’ quite a while back and I don’t want to ruin it by saying too much about it - now I want to let it go and I hope it will find its way to people.”

Tune in now.

Press Photo: Märta Thisner

