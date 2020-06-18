Alicai Harley's New Single Spins An Ashanti Classic On Its Head

Alicai Harley has shared her new single 'I Just Wanna Know' in full.

The fast-rising artist is fresh from a clutch of collaborations, including stints alongside DJ Zinc, Jim Ouma, and the mighty Stonebwoy.

New single ‘I Just Wanna Know’ finds Alicai focussing on herself, spinning Ashanti's R&B classic ‘Leaving (Always On Time Part II)’ on its head.

There's a taut, hip-hop element to the beat, one that underpins the flow of her sumptuous vocal.

She comments: “This song reminds me of my younger self… back when I was rapping. That’s what I wanted to bring back. And it’s touching on real subjects, on a real relationship. I wanted this to feel like my own version of 50 Cent’s ‘21 Questions.’”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.