Alicai Harley Returns With Stylish New 'Rushing' Video

Alicai Hurley's stellar rise continues.

The Jamaican-born South London native staked her claim with emphatic banger 'Gold', garnering more than one million streams in the process.

The supporting artist for Kojo Funds and Shakka on their UK tour, her infectious personality intermingles with some superb songwriting moments.

Take new single 'Rushing'. A spicy fusion of R&B, dancehall, and rap, she describes it as "pure vibes" and we certainly wouldn't disagree.

She comments: “The melody and title ‘Rushing’ initially come from me messing around and singing my friends name and the lyrics and content itself was just off of pure vibes and me expression my feelings on a past relationship, I was rushing for your loving... literally haha ha...”

Video is a throwback to those epic early 00s shoots, featuring a tropical coastline, some killer styling, and some epic moves from Alicai Harley.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.