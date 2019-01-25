Ali Barter's 'Backseat' Is Her First Ever Love Song

Not all dates end happily ever after. In fact, most end up - as Ali Barter would put it - a bit of "a mess..."

The Australian songwriter has a knack for comedic observation, but this wry wit also contains a bittersweet edge.

New album 'Hello, I’m Doing My Best' is set for release on October 18th, and it's led by pulsating new pop-punk burner 'Backseat'.

Billed as Ali's first ever love song, it's about dating, social awkwardness, and those personal elements that just keep getting in the way.

Anna Phillips directs the hilarious video for the pulsating new single, which also features long time collaborator and husband Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy).

Ali Barter explains that it's about "two awkward people that get together one night at a bar. A girl admires a boy from afar but when she meets him they are so clumsy and over eager that they end up injuring each other during a late night jam session. It's just like love really. A mess!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kane Hibbard

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.