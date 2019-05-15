Algiers Return With Third Album 'There Is No Year'

Algiers have confirmed plans for their new album 'There Is No Year'.

The band recently returned with a one-off single, a blast of noise that proved they remain entirely without borders.

New album 'There Is No Year' eases them into a fresh chapter, and it will be released on January 17th.

Taken from the record, new cut 'Disposession' is online now, and it highlights the stark artistry that runs through the record as a whole.

Multi-instrumentalist Ryan Mahan says:

“The spectre of dispossession is haunting us all. Everywhere the imperial world represses the ghoulish histories that sustain our pasts, presents and futures. Franklin’s lyrics throughout 'Dispossession' and our new record, 'There is No Year', like a neo-Southern Gothic novel with an anti-oppression undercurrent, testify to this modern horror, and chronicle the various ways we all – through living and longing – endure and resist its persistent attacks.”

Video director - and academic at the University of California - Sohail Daultazi comments:

“Filmed in Paris video opens with the sites of colonial massacres of Algerians, moves to the repressive spaces of the banlieues, and includes shots of the Jardin d’Agronomie Tropicale – a park that celebrates the glories of empire.”

“But this is not just about the past or Paris, it is everywhere that the banner of the West is waved, where monuments to our ruin are raised - reminders of the ongoing violence, of the tensions between dream and its discontents, past and present, them and us. I wanted to give visual resonance to these tensions, to our dignified stances amidst the madness, and to our memories of a future foretold.”

Check it out now.

Catch Algiers at the following shows:

February

3 Brighton The Haunt

5 London Village Underground

6 Manchester YES

7 Glasgow Stereo

8 Dublin Whelans

10 Leeds Brudenell

Photo Credit: Christian Högstedt

