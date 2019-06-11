Alfreda Drops Super-Chic 'Anyone' Clip

Pop riser Alfreda is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with.

New single 'Anyone' is making waves, this sugar-sweet document that acts as a mini pop manifesto.

Lyrically astute and highly creative, 'Anyone' is an international affair, co-written in Berlin with Craig Walker (Archive) and produced with Thierry Fournié (Mineral) in Paris.

The full video expands on this, conceptualised by Alfreda herself, working alongside award-winning multimedia artist Roger Spy.

Picking up on the early Noughties club vibes in the single itself, the video is flushed with colour, an eye-catching display of pop vitality.

A sign that Alfreda is in it to win it, 'Anyone' is her anthem, the moment of lift off.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Byron Chambers

